This New Reality Show Will Follow Vancouver’s Luxury Asian Realtors

Vancouver is getting a new reality show about realty.

The show will showcase Vancouver’s wealthy Asian realtors and promises to be a mix of Bling Empire and Selling Sunset. Starring as the central focus of the show is one of Vancouver’s most controversial real estate agents, Layla Yang,

The name of the show, fittingly, is Agent Unbreakable.

Vancouver’s New Reality Show

Stars of the show will include Layla Young and her team of agents: Edward Zhang, Shane Xiao, Anzhelika Devaikina, Kevin Gurniak, Eric Kalsi.

Known to sell homes valued up to $100-million, Yang is well-known successful realtor. She has nearly 40 agents working under her at Dracco Pacific Realty.

The realty group tweeted that the launch is coming next week and promises that we “haven’t seen anything like it before.”

“So excited to announce that our project will launch next week💫 It will be🧨🧨. You definitely haven’t seen anything like it before😉” pic.twitter.com/pGVehU2vrk — Dracco Pacific Realty (@DraccoRealty) February 5, 2021



Agent Unbreakable is produced by Kevin K Li.

If you recognize that name, it’s because Li also produced another Vancouver-based reality show: Ultra Rich Asian Girls. He believes that more Asian representation is needed on television and that there is clearly a demand for it.

Watch The Trailer for Agent Unbreakable

