B.C. is Introducing a 7% Tax on Sugary Drinks This Summer

Be prepared to pay a little more for your sugary drinks this summer, as B.C. is adding a new tax onto pop.

Finance Minister Carole James discussed the provincial budget plan for 2020-2021 this week, and how that will affect residents.

One initiative the government will introduce is a pop tax, where sugary drinks will see an extra 7% added to the usual price.

James said this is to discourage younger people from consuming too much sugar. He pointed out that people between 14-18 years old are the top consumers of pop.

This new provincial sales tax will be in effect as of July 2020.

During the same meeting, the government announced a 7% tax added to streaming services, such as Netflix, as well.

