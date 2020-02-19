B.C. Residents Will Soon Have to Pay Taxes on Streaming Channels

B.C. residents will soon have to pay a little more on their streaming services, with extra taxes added on.

During B.C.’s 2020 budget session, the government announced streaming and other telecommunication services will have to start collecting PST. That means these services will have an extra 7% tax added to it. So for Netflix, subscribers will start paying an extra $8.39 annually.

RELATED: Chinese Vancouver Businesses Face 70% Drop Due to Coronavirus Fears

“B.C. has had a sales tax in place since 1948 — that has not changed,” said the Ministry of Finance in a statement. “However, as people have shifted to buying more and more goods and services online, legislation in many jurisdictions hasn’t kept pace. Clarifying registration requirements will future-proof our tax system as the shift to digital purchasing continues.”

Services like CraveTV, Apple and Amazon Prime have physical stores in the province and already collect PST.

Quebec and Saskatchewan also charge a provincial sales tax for Netflix, as of 2019.

B.C. will see taxes added by July 1, 2020.

For more Vancouver stories, check out our News Section.