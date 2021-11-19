This Vancouver Restaurant Serves Bottomless Brunch

The only thing better than brunch is bottomless brunch. Luckily for us, one Vancouver eatery offers just that.

Bring your appetite (and wear some stretchy pants) to ARC Restaurant to indulge in their limitless weekend brunch menu.

The line-up includes everything from a classic Croque Madame, breakfast tacos and a beef short rib poutine to jerk fried chicken served with funnel cake, liege waffles and an apple cinnamon skillet.

There’s also avocado toast and a selection of bennies, including the traditional benedict with ham and a salmon benedict.

And you definitely can’t leave here without trying their signature buttermilk biscuits though, as they are to die for.

The all-inclusive brunch is $49 per person. But those who can’t eat quite that much can order off their a la carte menu instead.

Plus, they have a mimosa tasting flight for an additional $19.

Appropriately called “Let’s Get Fizzical,” the flight includes peach, star anise and cinnamon, grapefruit and elderflower and pineapple and hibiscus varieties.

ARC Restaurant AYCE Weekend Brunch

When: Weekends only

Where: Located at the Fairmont Waterfront, 900 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: $49 per person

