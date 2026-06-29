The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has recently issued a recall for a popular brand of soup across the country. Reportedly due to “microbial contamination,” the CFIA is now asking consumers to “not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product.”

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Soup Recall In Canada

The recall concerns Amy’s brand Organic Lentil Soup (Less Sodium). According to the CFIA, it is being recalled due to container integrity defects and spoilage.

Recalls are assigned a “class” to determine their severity, alongside the CFIA determining the most appropriate action to mitigate risk. As this is a Class 3 recall, “there is a low risk that consuming the food may result in any undesirable health problems.”

The product information is as follows:

Amy’s brand Organic Lentil Soup (Less Sodium) (398 Millilitre) UPC: 0 42272 90583 6 Codes: Best Before 04/2027 Lot 60D0924



For more information on the recall, visit the notice here.