You Can Get All-You-Can-Eat Pancakes At IHOP Right Now For $9.99

The only thing better than pancakes is all-you-can-eat pancakes. Head on over to IHOP to get just that at a very affordable price.

The pancake chain is offering unlimited pancakes for just $9.99 right now.

Or when you purchase a separately priced pancake combo, they will keep the pancakes coming in stacks of two until you say “when.”

Choose from a number of pancake combos, like their ultimate bacon and sausage combo, bacon and eggs combo, sausage and eggs combo and ham and eggs combo.

The deal is only available for in-person dining and you can eat to your heart’s content. But you’re going to want to take advantage of this deal as soon as possible, as it’s available for a limited time only.

The AYCE deal is only for buttermilk pancakes and is not valid with IHOP’s 55-and-up menu or kids’ menu items.

AYCE Pancakes at IHOP

When: Available for a limited time only

Where: Participating IHOP locations

