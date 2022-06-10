10 Airbnbs In BC You Can Stay At For Less Than $100 a Night

Dreaming of a magical local getaway but don’t want to break the bank? These airbnbs in BC should do just the trick.

From tiny homes and a wilderness box to barrel cabins and a haunted cottage, there’s something for every traveller.

Airbnbs In BC For Under $100/Night

For an off-the-grid experience, look no further than this remote cabin in the Bulkey-Nechako region offering beautiful views of Tweedsmuir Park.

It can sleep up to three guests with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. And it only costs about $62 per night.

Simplify your stay with a cozy getaway to a rustic yet modern tiny home in the breathtaking area of Black Creek.

It can sleep up to four guests with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. As for the cost, it’s only approximately $78 per night.

For a unique stay, not much can beat the Wilderness Box, which is part of a tiny house village in the Shuswap region.

The quaint space can sleep up to four guests with one bedroom and a bathroom. It will only set you back about $80 per night.

Enjoy this private guesthouse in Vavenby that is surrounded by farm life, including sheep, cows and ranch dogs.

The cozy 110-year-old cabin can sleep up to five guests with one bedroom and an outhouse. It costs approximately $83 a night.

Escape to the serene community of Courtenay on Vancouver Island to find this charming hidden gem.

The tiny house can sleep up to two guests with one bedroom and one bathroom and plenty of amenities. One night will cost you approximately $62.

Spend some much-needed time in nature at this treehouse-style cabin that is also located in Courtenay.

It can sleep up to four guests with one bedroom and one bathroom. And it costs approximately $75 a night.

For a super cute stay on a budget, check out this teeny tiny home near a serene pond in Duncan.

It can sleep up to two guests with one bedroom and one bathroom. The best part is, it will only cost about $55 a night.

For a relaxing staycation mere minutes away from Vancouver, check out the quaint Bowen Island.

It’s home to this bright and cozy guest cabin that can sleep up to two guests with one bedroom and one bathroom. The price is $61 a night.

Kick things up a notch with a stay at this “haunted” cabin in the small community of Nelson.

It’s a tad creepy but definitely worth checking out if you like that sort of thing. It can sleep up to two guests with one bedroom and a bathroom. It costs about $61 a night.

For a truly one-of-a-kind experience, stay in one of these barrel cabins on an organic farm in Greenwood.

It can sleep up to two guests with one bedroom and one bathroom. It’s about $61 a night.

