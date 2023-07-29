This Hike On Vancouver Island Leads You To An Abandoned Plane Crash

British Columbia is full of hikes that lead to beautiful viewing points showing off the most serene of scenery. But this Vancouver Island hike will lead you to an abandoned plane crash nestled amongst the lush greenery.
The Tofino Plane Crash Hike is eerie and filled with history.
The site features a crashed Royal Canadian Air Force Canso 11007 that went down shortly after takeoff back in 1945.
The well-marked but muddy trail is an easy trek just south of Radar Hill. You will see a small drawing of a plane on a telephone pole when you first begin.
After 1-km into your hike you will reach a creepy old building that is littered with graffiti. Exit through the back of the building and continue following the trail until you get to the site.
It’s all worth it once you reach the abandoned plane crash, which despite the damage done initially, it has remained quite in-tact over the years.
The trail is a total of 5-kms round trip with minimal elevation.
Abandoned Plane Crash
Where: 2040 Pacific Rim Highway, Tofino