BC Just Introduced a Huge Fine For Price Gouging Essential COVID-19 Supplies

B.C. is introducing a fine of up to $2,000 for price gouging essential COVID-19 supplies, like masks.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said, Sunday, police have the authority to fine people for the “shameful practices,” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are always those who seek to take advantage of people’s fears, and those who prey on the collective anxieties of our communities,” said Farnworth.

Consumer Protection B.C. has received more than 1,500 complaints about people who are illegally re-selling these items.

That includes many who have bought up toilet paper and sold it for much higher prices.

The organization will be the first point of contact for complaints, as they monitor the situation and compare prices to what’s on the market.

So, to submit complaints of this nature, people can go to Consumer Protection B.C.’s website.

