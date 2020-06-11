If you’re looking for real estate that doubles as a work of art, then you’ll find it in this $28.9 million mansion.

Located in Shaughnessy, this brand new house features custom art and venetian plastered ceilings. The house even comes with a pizza oven, hot tubs and waterfall.

Here’s a few numbers to get you started:

Location: 1438 W 32nd, Vancouver

Year Built: 2020

Sale Price: $28,880,000

Interior: 10,663 square-feet

Bedrooms: 7

Bathrooms: 7

And here’s a peek inside:

