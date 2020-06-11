This Is What $28.8 Million Gets You In Shaughnessy (PHOTOS)

Dana Bowen | June 11, 2020
More
vancouver mansion
Photo: Rew

If you’re looking for real estate that doubles as a work of art, then you’ll find it in this $28.9 million mansion.

Located in Shaughnessy, this brand new house features custom art and venetian plastered ceilings. The house even comes with a pizza oven, hot tubs and waterfall.

RELATED: This $12 Million Penthouse Features A 2,393 Sq. Ft Terrace (PHOTOS)

Here’s a few numbers to get you started:

  • Location: 1438 W 32nd, Vancouver
  • Year Built: 2020
  • Sale Price: $28,880,000
  • Interior: 10,663 square-feet
  • Bedrooms: 7
  • Bathrooms: 7

And here’s a peek inside:

Shaugnessy mansion

Photo: Rew

Photo: Rew

Photo: Rew

Photo: Rew

Photo: Rew

Photo: Rew

Photo: Rew

Photo: Rew

Photo: Rew

Photo: Rew

vancouver mansion

Photo: Rew

Photo: Rew

Photo: Rew

Interested in more luxury properties around Metro Vancouver? Check out this $11.5 million Surrey mansion.

For more real estate in Vancouver, head to our Real Estate section.

Log in or create an account to save content