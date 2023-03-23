RELATED: 31 Things To Do With Your Family Over Spring Break Near Vancouver

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

Enjoy a day at Coquitlam’s Carnival View this post on Instagram A post shared by 604 Now (@604now) The annual Coquitlam carnival returns for another year of fun. Visitors can expect plenty of rides, fun fair games, and delicious bites for the whole family. Entrance to the carnival is free. Individual ride tickets can be purchased on-site. When & Where: March 22 – 26 at Coquitlam Centre, 2929 Barnet Hwy, Coquitlam Skate at an outdoor rink one last time This weekend is your last chance to skate outdoors until the next winter season. Whether you’re new to skating or the next Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir — it’s a fun way to pass the time. Skating at the Shipyards on the North Shore is free (if you have your own skates) or you can rent them on-site. When & Where: 800 Robson Street in downtown Vancouver and 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver Festival du bois Coquitlam is hosting a 3 day festival celebrating all things French Canadian. Attendees will experience brilliant music and dance concerts, shows where you can dance along, special performances for kids and families, workshops, roving on-site performers, delicious French Canadian food, artisan and exhibit booths and more. Tickets are free for their opening night, afterwards the daily tickets are $32 for adults,$22 for students and seniors and $10 for children. When & Where: March 24 – 26 at Mackin Park, 1046 Brunette Ave, Coquitlam Molson CARHA Hockey World Cup Richmond is hosting a hockey tournament this week from March 19 to March 26, and all the games are completely free for the public to attend. This international hockey tournament, referred to as the “Recreational Hockey Olympics” is an event that occurs every four years and draws competitors from around the globe. There are over 100 teams representing 10 different nations competing this week in Richmond. When & Where: March 19-26 at the Richmond Ice Centre and Richmond Olympic Oval Watch Studio Ghibli on the big screen If you’re a Studio Ghibli fan, you’re in for a treat. This Spring Break, VIFF is hosting a family-friendly event featuring all 23 films from March 13-25. They’ll be showing favorites like My Neighbor Totoro, Castle in the Sky, Kiki’s Delivery Service, and more. Tickets are reduced to $8 for children aged 12 and under. When & Where: March 13-25 at the VIFF Centre – Vancity Theatre, 1181 Seymour St, Vancouver Last Bite of Burnaby View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bite of Burnaby (@biteofburnaby) This is your last chance to check out Burnaby’s food festival celebrating the city’s diverse culinary scene. The festival offers a unique opportunity to sample a wide variety of delicious dishes from around the world, with food vendors serving up everything from authentic Korean barbecue to classic Canadian poutine. In addition to the delicious food, Bite of Burnaby also features live music, entertainment, and a bustling atmosphere that brings the community together for a day of fun and excitement. When & Where: March 1st-31st at restaurants all over Burnaby, check out their website for more information. Big Jungle Run This family-friendly event takes place at Burnaby Lake this Saturday. This is a themed fun run tours scenic Burnaby Lake Park that spans 1, 5 of 10K. The runis fun and non-competitive, plus everyone gets a medal for participation. When & Where: March 25 at Burnaby Lake Over 40 Singles Party Single and looking to mingle? Come out for a fun-filled, no pressure, Vancouver Singles party at the The Pint Pub in Vancouver. This event is for singles 40 and over, give or take a few years. When & Where: March 25 from 6:30 -9:30 pm at The Pint Public House, 455 Abbott St, Vancouver Cinema Spectacular View this post on Instagram A post shared by CINEMA SPECTACULAR (@cinemaspectacular) Cinema Spectacular is an all-Canadian motion picture variety show. Attendees are welcome to join for an afternoon of effervescent programming, filmmaker Q+As, and more. 2023 marks their final festival. Since 2014 they’ve served up over 150 films from across Canada. Their last program will show 21 short Canadian projects. When & Where: March 27-April 1 starting at 10 am at the VIFF Centre, 1181 Seymour St, Vancouver Catch the Giants Game against Kelowna This weekend wraps up the regular season, as the Giants face off with the Kelowna Rockets this Saturday at the Langley Events Centre. A limited number of tickets are still on sale if you’d like to catch their game. When & Where: March 26 at 7888 200 St, Langley Twp

Ongoing Things To Do

SYNCRA City an Immersive Music Experience

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jash Grafstein (@justjash)

Guests will embark on an immersive journey through interactive exhibits at a premium, high-tech event that transports them through time to SYNCRA City, a futuristic cyberpunk metropolis. As they interact with the exhibits, electronic music, visual projections, and user experience will evolve, creating a unique and personalized experience that no two guests will encounter in the same way. The event runs daily until April 30th. Ticket prices start at $25 per person.

When & Where: Feb 14 – April 30 at 3250 Commercial Dr, Vancouver

Heart of Vancouver Public Market

The Heart of Vancouver Public Market at Cambie Village takes place every Saturday. So head to the outdoor plaza situated at the intersection of West 17th Avenue and Cambie Street to peruse an array of locally sourced vegetables and handmade goods while browsing the market. The market is free to attend, and there will also be live performances from 10:00am – 3:00pm

When & Where: March 18 at West 17th Avenue and Cambie Street, Vancouver

Blossom and Bloom Craft Market at Lulu Island Winery

Celebrate the ending of winter at the Blossom and Bloom Craft Market at Lulu Island Winery in Richmond. This is a free event offering a wide range of activities that cater to everyone’s interests and preferences, including sipping on delicious BC wines, enjoying live entertainment, and shopping local crafters and artisans.

When & Where: March 25 from 1:00 – 5:00 pm at Lulu Island Winery, 16880 Westminster Hwy, Richmond

Dressed for History: Why Costume Collections Matter Exhibit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Museum of Vancouver (@museumofvan)

Clothing is the most personal of artefacts. It reveals so much about who we are, what we do and what we value. Clothing conveys information about occupation, social and economic status, gender and cultural identity and political and religious affiliation. The Museum of Vancouver is currently showcasing some of the rarest garments and fabrics in the world. The exhibit is taking place from now until November 16th.

When & Where: March 16 – November 16 at the Museum of Vancouver, 1100 Chestnut St, Vancouver.

Paradise Or The Impermanence of Ice Cream

Catch the performance of Jacob Rajan as he delivers a dazzling solo performance channeling seven characters, weaving the afterlife and a dash of Bollywood disco into the real-life mystery of India’s vanishing vultures. This glorious production is inspired by Ernest Becker’s Pulitzer prize-winning Denial of Death, and the vibrant, life–filled chaos of India’s most cosmopolitan city, Mumbai. Multiple shows are available until April 2nd.

When & Where: March 23 – April 2nd from 7:30 – 10:00 pm at

Science World

The current exhibition is on “Skin: Living Armour, Evolving Identity:, presented by Acuitas Therapeutics. You’ll see a life-size rhinoceros model that shows the largeness of its skin, examine keratin-based feathers, furs, and quills, and even touch different specimens, like snake skin and otter fur.

When & Where: March 3 to May 29 at 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Flyover Canada

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pacific Poke (@pacificpokeofficial)

This popular attraction is the perfect rainy day activity. Flyover is offering its signature Canada “ride” along with a trek over Hawaii.

Guests will be strapped in as they head on an immersive adventure, complete with special effects and other bells and whistles.

When & Where: All weekend long at Canada Place, 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Watch a Movie for only $2.99

For March Spring Break Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $2.99 +tax. Their spring break line up includes: PAW Patrol: The Movie, Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, Minions: The Rise Of Gru, and The Secret Life Of Pets 2

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: March 11 at participating Cineplex Theatres

Shop for fresh produce & local crafts

There are a variety of craft and flea markets available in and around Vancouver. They are the perfect way to start your weekend. You can enjoy some fresh baked goods and produce while browsing unique hand-made local crafts.

Some popular markets include: Riley Park Winter Farmers Market, Hastings Park Farmers Market, Port Moody Winter Farmers Market, Vancouver Flea Market, Abbotsford Flea Market, and the Cloverdale Flea Market.

When & Where: Saturday and Sunday at various locations around Metro Vancouver.

Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. Immersive Experience

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 604 Now (@604now)

Note that this exhibit was temporarily closed for a few days. Please call before going. The Marvel Avengers exhibit S.T.A.T.I.O.N. (Scientific Training and Tactical Intelligence Operative Network) is an immersive experience that allows visitors to step into the world of the Avengers and interact with their favorite superheroes.

The exhibit is designed to give visitors a taste of what it would be like to be an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. and is fun for both adult and kids alike. Tickets are currently on sale and start at $29.

When & Where: March 3rd – May 28th at The Amazing Brentwood, 4567 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby

If you are still looking for interesting things to do, be sure to check out our guide 34 Fun + Free Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Spring for more great ideas.