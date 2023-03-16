Coquitlam Spring Carnival
The annual Coquitlam carnival, hosted by West Coast Amusements, is a local favourite for young ones.
This year’s carnival is set to return for 5 days in March, just in time for Spring Break. As per usual, visitors can expect plenty of rides, fun fair games, and delicious bites for the whole family.
Date / Hours of the Carnival
The carnival will be taking place at Coquitlam Centre from March 22 to 26. Hours of operations are as follows:
- Wednesday, March 22 from 12 – 10 pm
- Thursday March 23 from 12 – 10 pm
- Friday, March 24 from 12 – 10 pm
- Saturday, March 25 from 12 – 10 pm
- Sunday, March 26 from 12 – 6 pm
Ticket Pricing
Entrance to the carnival is free. Individual ride tickets can be purchased on-site. Each ride takes 3 to 6 coupons per ride or you can also purchase a daily wristband for $45 and get unlimited rides for the day. Carnival games and food are sold separately.
- Single Gold Ticket: $1.25
- Red Book (20) $25.00
- Blue Book (40) $45.00
- $45 wristbands daily
What To Expect
