The annual Coquitlam carnival, hosted by West Coast Amusements, is a local favourite for young ones.

This year’s carnival is set to return for 5 days in March, just in time for Spring Break. As per usual, visitors can expect plenty of rides, fun fair games, and delicious bites for the whole family.

Coquitlam Carnival 2023

Date / Hours of the Carnival

The carnival will be taking place at Coquitlam Centre from March 22 to 26. Hours of operations are as follows:

  • Wednesday, March 22 from 12 – 10 pm
  • Thursday March 23 from 12 – 10 pm
  • Friday, March 24 from 12 – 10 pm
  • Saturday, March 25 from 12 – 10 pm
  • Sunday, March 26 from 12 – 6 pm

Ticket Pricing

Entrance to the carnival is free. Individual ride tickets can be purchased on-site. Each ride takes 3 to 6 coupons per ride or you can also purchase a daily wristband for $45 and get unlimited rides for the day. Carnival games and food are sold separately.

  • Single Gold Ticket: $1.25
  • Red Book (20) $25.00
  • Blue Book (40) $45.00
  • $45 wristbands daily

