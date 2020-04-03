Take A Look At What $19.2M Gets You In Vancouver (PHOTOS)

More
Vancouver has a $19.2 million mansion for sale and it is surely the stuff of dreams.
This Kerrisdale mansion has eight bedrooms, while the four bedrooms on the upper floor each feature an ensuite. Plus, its master bedroom features a spacious walk-in closet.
RELATED: This Is What a $10M Vancouver Penthouse Looks Like (Photos)
Here are the specifics:
- Address: 6255 Cedarhurst Street, Vancouver
- Sale Price: $19,280,000
- Year Built: 2016
- Interior: 11,000 square-feet
- Bedrooms: 8
- Bathrooms: 11
And here’s a look at the place:
With more than 20,000 square-feet, this Vancouver mansion features a media room and recreation room, along with a bar, wine cellar and indoor swimming pool.
For more real estate in Vancouver, head to our Real Estate section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.