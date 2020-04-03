Take A Look At What $19.2M Gets You In Vancouver (PHOTOS)

Vancouver has a $19.2 million mansion for sale and it is surely the stuff of dreams.

This Kerrisdale mansion has eight bedrooms, while the four bedrooms on the upper floor each feature an ensuite. Plus, its master bedroom features a spacious walk-in closet.

Here are the specifics:

Address: 6255 Cedarhurst Street, Vancouver

6255 Cedarhurst Street, Vancouver Sale Price: $19,280,000

$19,280,000 Year Built: 2016

2016 Interior: 11,000 square-feet

11,000 square-feet Bedrooms: 8

8 Bathrooms: 11

And here’s a look at the place:

With more than 20,000 square-feet, this Vancouver mansion features a media room and recreation room, along with a bar, wine cellar and indoor swimming pool.

