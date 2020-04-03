Take A Look At What $19.2M Gets You In Vancouver (PHOTOS)

Dana Bowen | April 3, 2020
Cedarhurst mansion

Vancouver has a $19.2 million mansion for sale and it is surely the stuff of dreams.

This Kerrisdale mansion has eight bedrooms, while the four bedrooms on the upper floor each feature an ensuite. Plus, its master bedroom features a spacious walk-in closet.

Here are the specifics:

  • Address: 6255 Cedarhurst Street, Vancouver
  • Sale Price: $19,280,000
  • Year Built: 2016
  • Interior: 11,000 square-feet
  • Bedrooms: 8
  • Bathrooms: 11

And here’s a look at the place:

Cedarhurst Vancouver mansion Cedarhurst mansion Cedarhurst mansion
Cedarhurst mansion Cedarhurst mansion Cedarhurst Vancouver mansion
Cedarhurst Vancouver mansion Cedarhurst mansion

With more than 20,000 square-feet, this Vancouver mansion features a media room and recreation room, along with a bar, wine cellar and indoor swimming pool.

