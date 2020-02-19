Via Rail Is Temporarily Laying Off Almost 1,000 Employees Due to Rail Blockades

Via Rail announced it will temporarily lay off nearly 1,000 employees, due to the blockades.

The company had previously decided not to resume services this week, but made their latest announcement, Wednesday.

Via Rail had to cancel more than 530 passenger trains, since the blockades began February 6, 2020.

But CN Rail had given them permission to resume services on Thursday, February 20th.

“VIA Rail was pleased to have obtained authorization yesterday from CN Rail to resume partial service,” spokesperson Marie-Anna Murat said in a statement. “Despite these latest developments, however, until CN Rail opens the remaining tracks for service, Via Rail has no choice but to continue the cancellations of its services on a large part of its network.”

The blockades are in place as an act of solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in northwestern B.C.

They are opposed to the Coastal GasLink pipeline, set to run through the hereditary land of the Wet’suwet’en people.

