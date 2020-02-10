Hundreds Rallied In Vancouver, Supporting Wet’suwet’en land defenders (PHOTOS)

The Vancouver Police Department have arrested more than 30 people who protested in support of the Wet’suwet’en land defenders.

“You are prohibited from physically interfering with any person or any vehicle attempting to access or exit Vancouver Fraser Port Authority land,” police told the crowd.

Hundreds of people gathered in Vancouver, Thursday, and continued throughout the weekend.

The group blocked access to the Port of Vancouver. As a result, that closed down intersections at Hastings and Clark, along with Powell and Heatley Street.

This comes after the Wet’suwet’en people in Northern B.C. opposed the new pipeline set for Northern B.C.

We are not trespassing. The RCMP is Tresspassing. We are not Tresspassing. Coastal Gas Link is Tresspassing. We are not Tresspassing. John Horgan is Tresspassing. We are not Tresspassing. CANADA is Tresspassing. #AllEyesOnWetsuweten #WetsuwetenStrong pic.twitter.com/B5ua158wwd — Siiam Hamilton (@siiamhamilton) February 7, 2020

The hereditary chiefs had not consented to the $6.6 billion project being built on their traditional territory.

The RCMP then enforced an injunction that kept the First Nations group off a large portion of their land, and allowed GasLink to continue construction.

As a result, RCMP arrested 11 people Saturday, near Smithers, and are accused of breaching a court injunction. More were arrested in the Metro Vancouver protests.

They’re being released! 5 are out already & we’re waiting for the rest of the 14 in Surrey. The Deltaport defenders have been released on condition only that they not violate the injunction. The staff sgt said there will be no court date unless they violate the injunction again pic.twitter.com/6dw9ouPpxR — Red Braid Alliance for Decolonial Socialism (@stopdisplacemnt) February 10, 2020

Red Braid Alliance for Decolonial Socialism organized the Vancouver Port protest. But it was one of many throughout B.C. and Canada.

#DeltaportBlockade held for nearly forty hours. There have been 14 arrests & we resisted until the end. This isn't over until Canada respects the sovereignty of the #Wetsuweten – of all Indigenous nations. We fight on! #AllEyesOnWetsuweten pic.twitter.com/AzRpy8GDiA — Red Braid Alliance for Decolonial Socialism (@stopdisplacemnt) February 10, 2020

“We’re part of a nationwide movement to shut down Canada in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en,” organizer Isabel Krupp said to Global News.

Currently part of the soft blockade at the Victoria legislature, in solidarity with the #Indigenous youth for #Wetsuweten. They’ve been occupying the front gate for almost 12 hours and are staying strong. If you’re in Vic, come show your support! #alleyesonwetsuweten pic.twitter.com/aCJthtkeOF — Geneviève Reynolds (@GenReyn) February 7, 2020

Krupp said the group intends to stay put until RCMP leave the Wet’suwet’en blockade camp in Northern B.C.

