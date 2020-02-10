Hundreds Rallied In Vancouver, Supporting Wet’suwet’en land defenders (PHOTOS)

Dana Bowen | February 10, 2020
News
Photo: @helloitisdoug / Twitter

The Vancouver Police Department have arrested more than 30 people who protested in support of the Wet’suwet’en land defenders.

“You are prohibited from physically interfering with any person or any vehicle attempting to access or exit Vancouver Fraser Port Authority land,” police told the crowd.

Hundreds of people gathered in Vancouver, Thursday, and continued throughout the weekend.

The group blocked access to the Port of Vancouver. As a result, that closed down intersections at Hastings and Clark, along with Powell and Heatley Street.

This comes after the Wet’suwet’en people in Northern B.C. opposed the new pipeline set for Northern B.C.

The hereditary chiefs had not consented to the $6.6 billion project being built on their traditional territory.

The RCMP then enforced an injunction that kept the First Nations group off a large portion of their land, and allowed GasLink to continue construction.

As a result, RCMP arrested 11 people Saturday, near Smithers, and are accused of breaching a court injunction. More were arrested in the Metro Vancouver protests.

Red Braid Alliance for Decolonial Socialism organized the Vancouver Port protest. But it was one of many throughout B.C. and Canada.

“We’re part of a nationwide movement to shut down Canada in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en,” organizer Isabel Krupp said to Global News

Krupp said the group intends to stay put until RCMP leave the Wet’suwet’en blockade camp in Northern B.C.

