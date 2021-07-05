Here’s What You Need To Earn To Afford Rent in Vancouver Right Now

Living in Vancouver is expensive, that is obvious. However, even if you are wanting to rent vs. own, there is price point to be aware of.
A new report from Liv Strategies Inc. shows that renting in the city of Vancouver is the most expensive in all of Canada, above Toronto.
A Look At Vancouver Rent
The rent hasn’t really changed in the past year, however there has been a steady increase since February of this year.
The average Vancouverite pays $1,842 per month for a furnished one-bedroom apartment. Unfurnished apartments of the same size are averaging about $1,716 per month.
Below is a graph comparing the price with some other cities in Canada.
Neighbourhood Breakdown
The rent of different neighbourhoods across Metro Vancouver also differs drastically.
Looking purely at square-footage, Surrey and Coquitlam comes out as the cheapest, where as Downtown and South Vancouver is the most expensive.
Here is a breakdown comparing the cost of different sized apartments in different cities.
Income To Rent Ratio
The report also shows that people in Vancouver actually spend 30% of their income just on rent. Therefore, if renting in Downtown Vancouver, someone would need to earn at least $80K a year.
If you earn around the $40K a year mark, you would need to find a place of $1,000 a month without spending the majority of your pay cheque on rent.
However, in Vancouver… finding a place for that price point is pretty slim.
