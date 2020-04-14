Vancouver Protesters Just Held A Rally Calling COVID-19 “Fake News”

Vancouver protesters broke social distancing measures, Sunday, to rally against COVID-19 measures.

Organizer Susan Standfield-Spooner led a group of about 14 people to Vancouver City Hall. Some protesters held signs, with one calling the virus “fake news.” The group included both children and seniors.

RELATED: B.C. Marks Lowest Daily COVID-19 Increase, But Results May Not Be Accurate

Standfield-Spooner told VICE she believes the virus is real, but thinks the death toll has been exaggerated. She also said she thinks the disease is infectious, but not deadly.

NO MORE LOCKDOWNSGlobal Freedom March2pm every town, city, globallyDYOM Design Your Own MarchGet out after the Easter Bunny comes Sunday and exercise your economic rights and civil liberties wherever you live. Walk, march, speak, demand NO MORE LOCKDOWNS from your govt and get your life back. If a third Emergency Order is signed Wednesday by Mike Farnsworth in my province of BC I will be heading to meet John Horgan and initiate a mass tort / class action against those personally responsible for destroying the BC economy xo Posted by Susan Standfield-Spooner on Friday, April 10, 2020

Simultaneously, about 20 people gathered for a rally at Vernon City Hall, which was led by 35-year-old healthcare worker, Sylvia Herchen.

The woman told Vernon Morning Star that “the media and the bureaucrats have taken the opportunity of this new virus and done an experiment to see how docile we are.”

“Rational thinkers would think quarantine is when you restrict the movement of sick people,” she added. “Tyranny is when you restrict the movement of healthy people.”

The protest was meant to go on from 2-5 pm that day, but Herchen shut it down before 3 pm.

Standfield-Spooner said the Vancouver protest against COVID-19 measures was a trail run and a bigger one is yet to come.

Recently, Vancouver introduced $1,000 fines for people who don’t practice social distancing.

For more B.C. stories, check to our News section.