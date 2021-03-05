Vancouver’s Penthouse Nightclub Signs That Made Us Smile During COVID-19

The Penthouse Nightclub delivers entertainment from the outside as well.
Although the well-known strip club had to close early in the pandemic, due to obvious reasons, that didn’t stop them from providing entertainment.
At a time where many signs around us had to do with reminding us to practice social distancing, the Penthouse signs kept us coming back for more.
So we have rounded up the best Penthouse signs we have seen during the pandemic. These are ones that made us giggle or actually laugh out loud.
RELATED: The Rio Theatre Is Turning Into a Sports Bar To Get Around COVID Restrictions
A Look At The Best Penthouse Signs
Very Fitting
View this post on Instagram
When Fun Was A Thing
View this post on Instagram
A COVID-19 Friendly Sport
View this post on Instagram
I Haven’t Heard Of That Dancer
View this post on Instagram
At This Point Who Is Counting?
View this post on Instagram
Those Poor Canucks
View this post on Instagram
I Wonder What They Are Talking About?
View this post on Instagram
Isn’t That The Truth?
View this post on Instagram
We Think So!
View this post on Instagram
For more local updates across Metro Vancouver, visit our homepage.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.