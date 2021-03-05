Vancouver’s Penthouse Nightclub Signs That Made Us Smile During COVID-19

The Penthouse Nightclub delivers entertainment from the outside as well.

Although the well-known strip club had to close early in the pandemic, due to obvious reasons, that didn’t stop them from providing entertainment.

At a time where many signs around us had to do with reminding us to practice social distancing, the Penthouse signs kept us coming back for more.

So we have rounded up the best Penthouse signs we have seen during the pandemic. These are ones that made us giggle or actually laugh out loud.

A Look At The Best Penthouse Signs

Very Fitting

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @phoartvisual

When Fun Was A Thing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ｆｉｏｎａ ｗａｄｅ . ａｒｔ (@fionawade.art)

A COVID-19 Friendly Sport

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Penthouse Night Club (@thepenthouse604)

I Haven’t Heard Of That Dancer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ilonkamiu

At This Point Who Is Counting?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neal Jennings (@nealjennings)

Those Poor Canucks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Penthouse Night Club (@thepenthouse604)

I Wonder What They Are Talking About?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rick Electric (@angrymancanada)

Isn’t That The Truth?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerry Todd (@ktodd1111)

We Think So!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brahm Kornbluth (@brahmkornbluth)

