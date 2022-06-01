Vancouver Is Getting an Immersive New King Tut Exhibit

Following the success of immersive projection shows celebrating Van Gogh and Picasso, Vancouver will be the first Canadian city to host Beyond King Tut.

The immersive experience will bring the world of King Tut and ancient Egypt to the Vancouver Convention Centre this fall, taking visitors back to one of history’s greatest archaeological discoveries.

The exhibit will begin in October, with an official date to be confirmed soon.

Beyond King Tut

The immersive experience has been designed in partnership with the National Geographic Society to celebrate the 100th anniversary of one of history’s greatest archeological discoveries.

Bringing to life the storied archives of the National Geographic Society, the anticipated exhibition will combine the power of cinematic storytelling and soaring imagery to invite visitors into the golden king’s world.

Guests will get to explore nine galleries see Ancient Egyptian gods like Ra and Anubis before descending into King Tut’s burial chamber and joining his quest for immortality.

You’ll also get a look inside the greatest discoveries of all time – the king’s tomb with all his treasures waiting inside, reclaimed from the desert sand after 3,000 years.

Beyond King Tut Vancouver Exhibit

When: October 2022

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East – 999 Canada Place

Tickets: To be announced

