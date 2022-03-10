Metro Vancouver’s Only Two Animal Attractions Are Being Investigated For Animal Cruelty

Lock a person up in a room and it’s called prison, lock an animal up in a room and some call it fun for the whole family.

There is one group; however, not having fun at the zoo these days, and it’s the Vancouver Humane Society (VHS).

It has filed complaints with the B.C. SPCA regarding both the Vancouver Aquarium and the Greater Vancouver Zoo.

In an opinion piece published on the Daily Hive, a representative for the VHS, compared the lives of wild hippos to those of two hippos currently kept at the Greater Vancouver Zoo.

Wild hippos spend their days in large social groups, basking in the sun and floating in the water, in Africa.

The hippos at the Vancouver zoo do not do that. There are only two of them and they have been separated for years. This was done by the zoo, reportedly for their protection.

Their enclosure does not mimic their natural habitat, says the VHS. You can see for yourself.

Nadja Wielebnowski, a behavioral endocrinologist at Chicago’s Brookfield Zoo, notes that “In zoos, we are most concerned with chronic stress, when animals are repeatedly exposed to negative stressors and are not able to respond appropriately. Prolonged negative stress can become physically harmful.”

A video edited by the VHS shows animals in Vancouver attractions exhibiting behaviors associated with stress.

Save The Whales

Many concerned with the stress endured by captive animals remember the story of Hugo the whale, who repeatedly banged his head against the glass wall of his enclosure, suffered a brain aneurysm and died. Some animal rights campaigners called it suicide and Hugo’s body was disposed of unceremoniously via dump truck.

The behavior has been exhibited by other captive whales.

There was much debate in Vancouver over the ethics of keeping whales specifically that the Vancouver aquarium no longer keeps them, despite the Aquarium CEO saying that the public enjoyed captive whale watching.

Just under half of British Columbians support keeping animals in captivity for entertainment.

While 89% do not agree with trading wild animals for the purposes of entertainment.

The VHS is petitioning the B.C. government to mandate welfare improvements in the province.

Half of B.C. is okay with keeping domestic species in zoos, but less agree we should traffic in wild animals. What do you think?

