Turquoise Lakes In BC Everyone Is Dreaming About Right Now

While we may not be able to travel to far away exotic locales for the time being—we can explore the most beautiful places the province has to offer.

These dreamy lakes will make you feel like you’re on vacation without ever having to leave your own backyard.

Turquoise Lakes In BC

Emerald Lake

Find this beautiful gem in the serene Yoho National Park. It’s the largest of the park’s 61 lakes and ponds and its turquoise coloured waters also make it one of the most stunning bodies of water in the province.

Johnson Lake

It’s hard to believe you can visit this spot in B.C. Not only are the waters at this lake a beautiful shade of blue-green but it’s also incredibly clear, making it all the more magical. This gorgeous place is located in Barriere, just 1.5 hours outside of Kamloops.

Lake Lovely Water

This lake truly lives up to its name. The lovely turquoise coloured waters are surrounded by the mountains and will make you feel like you’re a world away. You can discover this bucket list worthy destination in Tantalus Provincial Park in Squamish.

Boya Lake

Travel to this one-of-a-kind lake just outside the community of Dease Lake. Its turquoise waters are perfect for canoeing or kayaking. It also has relatively warm swimmable waters so it’s the perfect place to visit in the summer.

Berg Lake

Find this breathtaking lake on the Robson River, that is part of Mount Robson Provincial Park. It’s partially fed by the Berg Glacier and you’ll be able to see icebergs along the turquoise coloured lake, even in the summer time.

Watersprite Lake

You can reach this incredible spot east of Squamish by taking a seven hour hike that is about 17 kms round trip. Reaching this stunning turquoise lake makes the hike well worth it. It’s a full day adventure where you can enjoy the beauty of both the mountains and the water.

Lindeman Lake

Another must-visit spot that you can find in Chilliwack. The small but serene lake can be found at the end of a 3.4 km hiking trail, which takes about two hours to complete round trip. It’s an idyllic getaway from the city where you can just soak up the great outdoors (and go for a refreshing swim).

For more things to do in BC this summer, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.