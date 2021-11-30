Langley is Hosting a Holiday Concert Featuring ‘Acoustic Ninja’ Trace Bundy

If you’re looking to kick off the holiday season with catchy melodies and Christmas classics, you’ll want to make your way to the Bez Arts Hub in Langley this Saturday for an evening with internationally-acclaimed ‘acoustic ninja’, Trace Bundy.

Trace Bundy

Bundy is well known as a true entertainer, using harmonics, looping, multiple capos, and banter to create a unique stage presence. Based on concert reviews, his guitar skills frequently leave fans both entertained and astonished.

Throughout his career, he has sold-out concerts in 28 countries and counting, sharing the stage with artists including Belinda Carlisle, Olivia Newton-John, as well as Neko Case among others.

An Unforgettable Christmas Concert Experience

Trace Bundy will perform live in Langley this Saturday, December 4, 2021 for a special Christmas concert. The guitarist will perform his original instrumental songs along with popular Christmas tunes.

Tickets are $40, with seating limited to just under 100 attendees, making the event that much more intimate for those in attendance.

However, if you prefer to watch the show with your friends and family from the comfort of your home, it will also be live streamed online for $15.

In addition to a great night of acoustic music, the concert will also raise awareness for the DuncanAfrica Society, a Lower Mainland-based charity whose mission is to alleviate poverty in Africa by creating exquisite guitars by hand in their Uganda trade school.

Trace Bundy’s Acoustic Holiday

When: December 4, 2021

Time: 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Where: Bez Arts Hub, 20230 64 Ave, Unit 102, Langley

For more information on concert tickets, click here. For livestream access, click here.

This is branded content brought to you by Front Row Events. To learn more about them please visit them online.