This All-Season Yaletown Patio Is Made for Summer Afternoons

There’s something about patio season in Vancouver that makes every sunny afternoon feel like an invitation to stay out just a little longer. Whether it’s a lunch meeting that turns into happy hour or catching up with friends after work, finding the right patio can make all the difference. Now, there’s another option in the heart of Yaletown.

Ray’s has officially launched its new 60-seat all-season patio, creating a bright outdoor space just steps from Yaletown-Roundhouse Station that’s built for everything from casual lunches to late-night cocktails.

Unlike many seasonal patios, this one has been designed to stay open year-round thanks to a fully enclosed structure with guillotine-style windows that open on warm summer days and close when the weather cools. Add in overhead heaters and covered seating, and you’ve got a patio that doesn’t disappear when the forecast changes.

One of the biggest draws, however, might be Ray’s daily happy hour. Running from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and again from 10 p.m. until close every day, guests can enjoy full-sized menu favourites without paying full-sized prices. Highlights include the Prawn Ceviche for $12 and The Uptown Burger for just $9.

Looking for something to sip while soaking up the sunshine? The Ice Queen Slush ($9) is expected to become a patio favourite this summer, while the Classic Margarita ($9) and $5 glasses of wine make it easy to settle in for the afternoon.

The patio itself offers plenty of comfortable seating, greenery, televisions for catching the game, upbeat music, and one of the easiest meetup locations in the neighbourhood thanks to its location directly across from Yaletown-Roundhouse Station.

With Vancouver welcoming visitors all summer long and a packed calendar of sporting events and festivals on the horizon, Ray’s is also extending its hours on select match days, opening as early as 9 a.m. with a special breakfast menu for fans looking to catch the action.

The restaurant also plans to introduce pet-friendly patio service in the near future, making it an even easier choice for sunny afternoons spent exploring Yaletown.

Whether you’re meeting coworkers after the office, grabbing a weekend bite, or simply chasing the sun with a margarita in hand, Ray’s newest patio is ready for summer.