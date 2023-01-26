10 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Weekend (Jan 27-29)

No plans this weekend? Let’s change that. We’ve rounded up a list of 10 fun things to do and see in Metro Vancouver.

From dining out at the city’s best restaurants to sipping on some unconventional hot chocolates — here’s how to make the most of the weekend.

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

Bowmore ARC 52-Year-Old Lottery and Premium Single Malt Whisky Tasting

Whisky connoisseurs can splurge on a bottle of some of the finest at an event happening at a BC Liquor Store location in Vancouver this weekend.

Bowmore is officially launching the Bowmore ARC-52 and two bottles will be available for lottery with BC Liquor during the Lunar New Year Spirits release at 39th and Cambie on Friday. There will also be a tasting.

When & Where: Friday at the BC Liqour Store at 39th and Cambie, Vancouver

Ace Moto Show

Calling all motorcycle lovers. Vancouver’s biggest motorcycle show is taking place this weekend and will bring together tuners, racers, and builders for a weekend celebrating everything to do with riding, living, and modifying bikes.

The inaugural Ace Moto Show will roll into Vancouver Friday through Sunday and take over 15,000-square-feet of space at 140 West Hastings Street.

When & Where: Friday through Sunday at 40 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Dine Out Vancouver

Foodies hoping to enjoy a meal out without breaking the bank can take advantage of some great deals up for grabs during Dine Out Vancouver.

The festival has more than 100 restaurants offering menus that are $35 or less. And these are some of the best deals you can get up until Feb. 5.

When & Where: All weekend long at participating locations across Metro Vancouver

The Lantern City The Lantern City is back to usher in the Year of the Rabbit with arts and culture. Featuring artworks from Indigenous artists, South Asian artists, and more, these lanterns shed a light on the beautiful communities of Vancouver. Find them at the Jack Poole Plaza, Ocean Art Works (Granville Island), and šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl'e7énḵ Square (the north side of the Vancouver Art Gallery). When & Where: All weekend long at various locations in Vancouver Hot Chocolate Fest It's the sweetest time of the year, as chocoholics can indulge in all kinds of hot chocolate, including sweet, salty and even cheesy. The Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival is on now until Feb. 14. And these are just a few of the flavours you can sip on before it's over. When & Where: All weekend long at participating locations across Metro Vancouver Ongoing Things To Do Skate at an outdoor rink Spend the winter months taking advantage of outdoor rinks. Whether you're new to skating or the next Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir — it's a fun way to pass the time. Choose between the rink at Robson Square in downtown Vancouver or the one at the Shipyards on the North Shore. Both are free (if you have your own skates). Or you can rent them on-site. When & Where: 800 Robson Street in downtown Vancouver and 125 Victory Ship Way in North Vancouver Lunar New Year at Metropolis at Metrotown Celebrate Lunar New Year at the Grand Court in Metrotown. The mall is hosting a variety of activities now until Feb. 5. They include a series of special live cultural performances, craft demonstrations and workshops and even some special prizes. When & Where: Now until Feb. 5 at Metropolis at Metrotown in Burnaby Weekend brunch Is it really the weekend if you don't go out for brunch at least once? Metro Vancouver is home to some top notch restaurants whipping up brunch dishes that are to die for. One of the newest brunch menus can be found at 16 West on the North Shore. The casual dining destination just unveiled a new menu, available on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It consists of a housemade coffee cake with honey mascarpone cream, Belgium waffles, steak hash and a variety of bennies (lobster, mushroom spinach and the classic with Canadian back bacon). When & Where: Weekends at 140 16th St W in North Vancouver Flyover Canada This popular attraction is the perfect rainy day activity. Flyover is offering its signature Canada "ride" along with a trek over Taiwan. Guests will be strapped in as they head on an immersive adventure, complete with special effects and other bells and whistles. When & Where: All weekend long at Canada Place, 999 Canada Place, Vancouver Margarita Mondays While it may not be on the weekend — there's no reason you can't extend it by enjoying a Margarita Monday after work. Monarca Cocina Mexicana is kicking each week off in style with the debut of a new menu, available Mondays starting at 4 p.m. It features a curated list of unique margaritas as well as specially priced food options, including tacos campechanos, ceviche de camaron, tacos fritos de pollo and papas con chorizo y salsa verde. When & Where: Mondays at 181 Carrall Street in Vancouver