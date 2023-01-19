BC Liquor Store Hosting Draw To Buy Rare $110,000 Bottle Of Bowmore Whisky

Whisky connoisseurs can splurge on a bottle of some of the finest at an event happening at a BC Liquor Store in Vancouver this month.

Bowmore is officially launching the Bowmore ARC-52 and two bottles will be available for lottery with BC Liquor Stores during the Lunar New Year Spirits release at 39th and Cambie on Jan. 27.

With the bottles retailing at $110,000 — it represents one of the most collectible and premium launches for the Bowmore and Aston Martin partnership to date.

A private VIP tasting will take place during the LNY event to celebrate the milestone.

BC Liquor Event

Join Bowmore ambassador James Neil at the BC Liquor Store at 39th and Cambie (555 Cambie Street) on Jan. 27 to sample four exceptional single malts from Bowmore ahead of the release of some exclusive Bowmore offerings.

James will lead an insightful tasting from 5 to 7 p.m. where he will touch on the art of time, as well as the history of Bowmore and its partnership with Aston Martin.

The luxurious setting will also feature charcuterie and a photo op with an Aston Martin.

Tickets can be purchased at customer service for $75 a piece. The lottery opens at 5 pm and closes at 7 pm. The draw for the Bowmore ARC-52 begins at 7:15 p.m. (two bottles).

Bowmore Whisky

Crafted with consideration over decades, Bowmore is unlike any other whisky. Its producers pride themselves on crafting a whisky that is rooted in intentionality — shaping every drop while adding depth and distinction of flavour.

It’s that character that drove the collaboration with the ultra-luxury British brand Aston Martin. And with this meeting of the minds, came the second iteration of the Masters’ Selection series.

Bowmore Aston Martin Masters’ selection 22-year-old whisky is a single malt capturing a harmonizing force in presence and character.

It begins with inviting fragrances of honey, peach and apricot before evolving into bolder aromas, such as tobacco, cloves and eucalyptus.

As part of the limited-edition launch, there are only 100 decanters created worldwide, with B.C. Liquor receiving two this month. Each of them are numbered with a certificate of authentication.

Will you be securing the rare bottle?

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.

This is branded content brought to you by Bowmore.