The 7 Best Dine Out Vancouver Deals To Take Advantage Of

Foodies hoping to enjoy a meal out without breaking the bank can take advantage of some of the best deals up for grabs during Dine Out Vancouver.

The festival has more than 100 restaurants offering menus that are $35 or less. And these are some of the best deals you can get up until Feb. 5.

7 Best Dine Out Vancouver Deals

H Tasting Lounge

Head to this popular Coal Harbour restaurant for a hearty $30 lunch. The menu includes a roasted butternut squash salad with whipped maple tofu as an appetizer.

Diners can choose between a pan roasted chicken breast or vegan fried rice bowl for their entree. And then they can top it off with the restaurant’s signature tiramisu.

Address: 1601 Bayshore Dr., The Westin Bayshore, Vancouver



Fable Diner + Bar

Enjoy a three-course dinner for just $29 at Fable Diner + Bar. For the appetizer, choose between chickpea fritters, a creamy tomato soup and their house salad.

Their entree selection includes pork loin parmigiana, a classic bar burger and ratatouille. Last but not least, enjoy a dessert of s’mores, Nutella croissant or sorbetto.

Address: 755 Richards Street, Vancouver

Hawksworth

Try one of Vancouver’s best restaurants for $29 during lunch. The menu includes a beetroot tartare with goat cheese as an appetizer followed by a braised beef cheek entree.

For dessert, indulge in a poached pear and buckwheat financier with maple bourbon ice cream.

Address: 801 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Mila Plant Based

Vegetarians can head to this beloved spot for its $32 brunch menu during Dine Out. It includes your choice of karaage bao or aburi lox oshi as an appetizer.

Then for the main course, dig into their karaage chicken and waffles, breakfast sandwich or a smoked lox benedict.

Address: 185 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Yuu Japanese Tapas

This Richmond eatery is offering a $35 dinner menu you have to try. Start off with your choice of BBQ pork with coleslaw, deep fried baby squid skewers or their crispy garlic prawn on Pringle appetizer.

Entrees include a choice of aburi buta masesoba, volcano ramen or veggie ramen. For dessert, enjoy a chocolate pie in passion fruit sauce, boba milk tea panna cotta or a rice masago ice cream dumpling.

Address: 1118-3779 Sexsmith Road, Richmond

The Raven

Check out The Raven on the North Shore for their $35 dinner menu. It includes a choice of arrancini balls or garlic mushrooms as the appetizer.

For the entree, sink your teeth into their beef dip or grilled salmon burger served with fries. And lastly, for dessert you can enjoy their baked toffee apple pudding with vanilla ice cream.

Address: 1052 Deep Cove Road, North Vancouver

Bombay Kitchen + Bar

For one of the cheapest meals you can find during Dine Out, look no further. Bombay Kitchen + Bar is whipping up a lunch menu for just $14.95.

It features unlimited thali, choose from vegetarian and meat options. It also includes rice, naan and even a dessert.

Address: 1018 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

