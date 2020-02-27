Canadian Tax Payers Will No Longer Foot Harry & Meghan Markle’s Security Bill

With the arrival of Royals Harry and Meghan Markle, Canadians have been wondering – will we be footing their security costs?

Well, it turns out we have been covering part of it, but not for much longer.

Canadian taxpayers have been footing part of the royal bill since November 2019. But that will stop in the coming weeks, as the couple completes their separation from the British Royal Family.

That leave is meant to happen March 31, 2020.

“The RCMP has been engaged with officials in the U.K. from the very beginning regarding security considerations,” said said Mary-Liz Power to Global News. “As the Duke and Duchess are currently recognized as Internationally Protected Persons, Canada has an obligation to provide security assistance on an as-needed basis.”

The couple announced their separation from the Royal family in January. They then said they would split their time in between the U.K. and Canada.

After their move, Markle visited women’s centres in the Downtown Eastside. The couple are apparently staying in Victoria, B.C., while looking at places elsewhere in B.C., rumour has it.

