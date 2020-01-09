Deal Alert: Starbucks Is Hosting Buy-1-Get-1-Free Happy Hour Today

Starbucks is offering the perfect coffee date, with its buy-1-get-1-free happy hour deal happening today.

So when you buy a drink during its happy hour, you’ll get a second one for free! Maybe this is your chance to look like the nicest friend or coworker, when you show up with a drink you got “just for them.”

RELATED: Milksha Is Adding Ice Cream To Its Bubble Tea To Brighten Your January

What a way to make your Thursday a little sweeter. The deal works for any specialty drink of a grande size or larger between 2-7 pm.

Just remember: You must use your registered Starbucks card or your registered app to get the deal.

For other treats, try out the new Beyond Meatball sub at Subway, as well as one of these new Metro Vancouver restaurants..

For some non-fast-food eats, check out our Food section!