Subway Is Now Offering Beyond Meat Meatball Marinara Subs

After a test run last year, Subway is hopping aboard the plant-based food train with Beyond Meat.

The sandwich fast-food joint has officially launched its Beyond Meatball sub – a veganized take on its usual marinara meatball sub.

“We are proud to expand the Beyond Meatball to thousands of Subway locations across Canada,” said Beyond Meat CEO and founder, Ethan Brown, in a press release.

It will be available in participating locations across Canada, offering the same great taste as its usual meatball sub. Plus, Subway boasts of its sandwich having 22 gram of protein in a six-inch sub.

This sandwich comes with marinara sauce, parmesan, mozzarella and monterey jack cheese. But you can also add whatever other ingredients from Subway, that your heart desires.

If you’re into plant-based alternatives, try A&W’s plant-based nuggets or Beyond Meat sandwiches at Tim Horton’s.

