The Seattle Seahawks Might Start Playing Regular Season Games in BC

It’s an exciting time for NFL fans here.

The Seattle Seahawks are exploring opportunities to play regular season games in Canada, hinting that B.C. is a contender.

The announcement comes as part of the NFL’s International Home Marketing Area Initiative (IHMA). Select teams will be travelling abroad for regular season games.

Earlier this week, the NFL announced that 18 teams have been granted access to 26 IHMA in 8 different countries.

Of those include the Seattle Seahawks playing in Canada.

This is a new and exciting opportunity for international fans to see some of their favourite teams that is typically only played in stadiums around the USA.

.@NFL Announces International Home Marketing Area Teams and Markets For more information, click here: https://t.co/ooPlFa3XKX pic.twitter.com/NvSU0wBVix — NFL345 (@NFL345) December 15, 2021

“NFL fandom begins with our clubs,” said Christopher Halpin, NFL Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy & Growth Officer. “This important initiative enables NFL teams to develop meaningful, direct relationships with NFL fans abroad, driving fan growth and avidity globally.”

The schedule has not been laid out, but games are allowed to activate their global markets as of January 1, 2022. It’s been noted that the Seattle Seahawks do already have a wide fan base in B.C., Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta.

Although no formal games have been organized yet, the Seattle Seahawks did tease about joining the North.

The home for #12sEverywhere just got A LOT bigger. Sign up now for 12 North news & updates to be the first to hear about upcoming events, and unlock your own 12 North mobile wallpaper. 🇨🇦 » https://t.co/kYZihQEFlv pic.twitter.com/pg5N7t8mSh — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 15, 2021

All of the NFL clubs picked for the IHMA will be playing at least one international game in the next 8 seasons. If successful there may be future proposals every year.

