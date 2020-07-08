School Zone Speed Limits in Vancouver Will Now Be in Effect 24/7

Vancouver city council just approved a motion that will implement school zone speed limits, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

This means cars must stick to the 30 km/hour rule around schools and playgrounds at all times.

Currently, speed limits are 50 km/hour on all Vancouver streets, unless posted otherwise. Speed limit reductions are in effect from 8 am-5 pm on school days.

However, a staff report shows a blanket reduction on speed limits has been the city’s goal since 1997.

Council also approved a pilot project to reduce speed limits in the Grandview-Woodland area to advance lower speed limits on other local streets.

This comes after Vancouver has introduced “slow streets,” to encourage cycling.

