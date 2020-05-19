RCMP Release Sketch Of Teenage Arsonist Who Has Lit Over 15 Fires in Richmond

After 15 suspicious fires in Richmond over the last nine months, RCMP have released a sketch of the suspect.

The arsons began July 13, 2019 and all happened within the same areas. There were fires between McCallan Road and St. Albans Road and between Bennett Road and Afton Drive.

RELATED: One Of B.C.’s Largest Fires Was Likely Caused By – You Guessed It – A Smoker

The fires were either set in hedges or in garbage bins between 11 pm and 6 am.

Nobody has been hurt so far and there has been no property damage, but police are still concerned.

“There is always a risk for serious injury or significant property damage as a result of these deliberate fires,” reads the Richmond RCMP news release.

Police have described the suspect as a white male between 17-19 years old and stands at about 5’6”. The man has blonde hair with fair skin.

The most recent case of arsonry happened April 18th.

If you have any information, Richmond police ask that you contact them.

For more Vancouver stories, head to our News section.