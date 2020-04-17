Arsonist Targeting Richmond Is Responsible For 8 Fires Within Recent Weeks

Richmond RCMP is seeking help to find an arsonist responsible for eight fires in recent weeks.

RCMP are investigating a series of fires beginning from March, where hedges and garbage bins have been intentionally set on fire.

So far there have been no injuries, but the potential for injury or property damage, “had the fires not been extinguished, is very concerning,” said the police in a statement.

The incidents have happened across a wide region spanning west to east from McCallan Road to St. Albans Road. It has also hit north to south from Bennett Road to Afton Drive.

They happened between midnight and 5 am each time. Police have described the suspect as:

A Caucasian male

In his late teens or early twenties

Wearing a light-coloured hoodie and dark baggy pants with a backpack on

If anyone sees the possible suspect arsonist or has experienced a similar incident, Richmond RCMP is urging the public to contact them.

This happens as fires have already hit Squamish, which just declared a State of Emergency.

