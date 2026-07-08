Abbotsford has a new destination for vegetarian comfort food. Indian Burger Joint (IBJ), known for putting a creative spin on Indian street food favourites, has officially opened the doors to its newest location in Abbotsford, bringing its menu of handcrafted burgers, wraps, chaat, loaded fries, boba, and café drinks to the Fraser Valley with IBJ Cafe – Burgers & Boba.

Located at 33677 King Road #120, the new restaurant builds on the success of the brand’s original Vancouver location, which has quickly developed a loyal following for its fresh take on vegetarian dining and bold Indian-inspired flavours.

The menu blends familiar comfort food with traditional Indian spices and recipes, creating dishes that appeal to both longtime fans of Indian cuisine and diners looking to try something new. Guests can expect everything from signature vegetarian burgers and crispy fries to authentic street food snacks, refreshing beverages, and handcrafted boba drinks.

“We’ve been incredibly grateful for the support we’ve received since launching Indian Burger Joint,” said Navneet Bhadu, President and Founder of Indian Burger Joint. “Opening in Abbotsford was the natural next step for us. The Fraser Valley has an amazing food community, and we’re excited to introduce more people to the flavours and hospitality that define our restaurant.”

The expansion comes as demand continues to grow for innovative vegetarian dining options across the Lower Mainland. While the concept is rooted in authentic Indian flavours, IBJ was designed to be approachable for everyone, whether they’re lifelong vegetarians or simply looking for a delicious meal packed with flavour.

“We’ve always believed great food brings people together,” the spokesperson added. “Our goal has never been to create food that’s just for vegetarians. We want to serve food that anyone would crave, regardless of their diet.”

The new Abbotsford location features a bright, modern dining space designed for everything from quick lunches and casual dinners to grabbing a boba with friends. Guests can also order takeout for those looking to enjoy their favourite dishes at home.

As IBJ continues to grow, the focus remains the same: serving authentic vegetarian Indian street food made with quality ingredients, bold flavours, and genuine hospitality.

Indian Burger Joint’s new Abbotsford location is now open at 33677 King Road #120, Abbotsford, BC.