Following the success of the modified PNE Fair Drive-Thru Experiences this past summer, the PNE has announced its Halloween themed plans for the Fall.

On October 9, Playland will transform into Slayland – Night of a Thousand Screams. While the attraction won’t feature haunted houses this year due to COVID-19 safety protocols, it will offer twenty rides, including The Beast, the iconic Wooden Roller Coaster, the Atmosfear and a walk-through outdoor haunted experience and chilling décor throughout the park.

Slayland will mark the first time in the PNE Halloween event history that guests will be allowed to wear costumes. There will be themes for costumes each weekend, from retro to superheroes. While costumes are allowed, face paint and costume masks will not be permitted, and COVID-19 masks will continue to be required throughout the park.

Granted there will be no haunted houses, this will also the first time that children under 13 will be allowed, based on parental discretion (Slayland is not recommended for children under the age of eight).

Slayland 2020

Dates: Oct 9th -11th, 16th – 18th, 22nd – 25th, 29th – 31st

Hours: 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Admission:

Oct 9th – 25th – $39.50 (includes complimentary mask [while quantities last] and all fees and taxes)

Oct 29th – 31st – $44.50 (includes complimentary mask [while quantities last] and all fees and taxes)

A Taste of the PNE Drive-Thru: Tricks-and-Treats Edition

The latest in the PNE drive-thru experiences is the A Taste of the PNE Drive-Thru: Tricks-and-Treats Edition. This family-oriented experience will include live spooky characters, Halloween décor, and safe trick-or-treating for the little ghouls and goblins!

Admission includes the drive-thru experience as well as a trick-or-treat bag with a selection of mini PNE goodies that includes a Halloween-themed candy apple, treat-sized popcorn, mini cotton candy, mini donuts and packaged candy. This event is for the kids and families who are not quite ready for Slayland – Night of a Thousand Screams.

Dates: Oct 30th & 31st

Hours: October 30th 4:00 – 8:00 pm, October 31st 11:00 am-8:00 pm (tickets must be purchased for a specific timeslot)

Admission: $25 per carload, includes one trick-or-treat bag of goodies, additional treat filled bags can purchased for $15 each (prices include all fees and taxes)

To purchase tickets to either of the October experiences visit the PNE online.