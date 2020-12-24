More Pay Parking Is Coming To Metro Vancouver’s Most Popular Parks

Exploring some of Metro Vancouver’s most popular parks will be a bit more expensive in 2021.

While visiting them will remain free—a few parks are adding pay parking or hiking up their prices during the peak spring and summer months.

Lynn Headwaters Regional Park and Lynn Canyon Park, North Shore



The free parking at Lynn Headwaters Regional Park and Lynn Canyon Park is expected to come to an end between March 1st and October 31st.

Drivers will have to pay by the hour to park their vehicle when visiting either of these parks during that time period.

Parking will be $2 per hour at Lynn Headwaters, while hikers heading to Lynn Canyon will have to fork over $3 per hour.

It comes after the District of North Vancouver decided the move would help encourage park visitors to find more sustainable modes of transportation getting to and from the trailheads.

However, those living within the District of North Vancouver can purchase an annual parking pass for $30 (with a three-hour limit per visit).

Pacific Spirit Regional Park, Vancouver



Many people frequent this popular trail near UBC, which will soon see a rate increase for parking in the Fraser parking lot.

It’s going up from $2 per hour to $2.50 per hour.

Belcarra Regional Park, Port Moody



Parking at one of the lots located in Belcarra Regional Park will also go up on a seasonal basis, from April 1st to the end of September.

Guests will be charged $2 per hour for parking, with no time limit in effect.

