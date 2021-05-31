New 120-Seat Beer Garden Will Be a Popular Spot To Grab Drinks This Summer

A popular brewing company in Vancouver has reopened its beer garden, and it’s bigger and better than ever.
This past weekend, Parallel 49 Brewing Company officially unveiled their new 120-seat beer garden in Vancouver and it looks amazing.
The East Vancouver beer company reopened following dining restrictions being lifted, and it will definitely be a popular spot this summer.
The large space looks like a beautiful beer drinker paradise surrounded by Japanese Maples, brewery tanks, hanging Edison lightbulbs.
If that isn’t enough there is also a view of the mountains.
Their kitchen is open, along with their full selection of beer. However, there are still no samples or growler fills at this time and they are not accepting reservations. You can find it open daily from 11 am to 10 pm.
Their Beer Store and Tasting Room also remains open for take-out beer 11am – 11pm and delivery 1pm – 9pm.
🎉 Woooo! Not only has indoor dining safely reopened, but we have also opened our brand new Beer Garden, seating up to an additional 120 guests!
Cheers to everyone out there who has been supporting the hospitality industry through this testing time. pic.twitter.com/9Ee6v7J0MS
— Parallel 49 Brewing (@Parallel49Beer) May 25, 2021
Parallel 49 Brewing Company
Address: 1950 Triumph Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-558-2739
