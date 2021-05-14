This Hidden Poolside Patio in Richmond Is Surrounded by Lush Greenery

If you like dining while experiencing the outdoors, Harold’s Kitchen and Bar may become your next favourite hangout.

This Richmond Eatery has a serene garden patio oasis that is one of the best hidden dining experiences in the city.

Guests can dine al fresco at the courtyard patio that is completely surrounded by lush greenery.

The restaurant is known for providing classic comfort food with a west coast twist. With its new patio, however, you can come for the ambiance and stay for the food.

A local favourite, this restaurant and bar was named after one of its most loyal customers Mr. Harold Cross. Mr. Cross visited the restaurant daily for more than 30 years.

Their menu has a plethora of must-try eats, including mouthwatering sandwiches, fish & chips and burgers as well as savoury pastas, lamb shank, meatloaf and bowls.

Make sure to save room for dessert though, they’ve got a New York style cheesecake and double chocolate cake.

Find it inside the Sheraton Vancouver Airport Hotel at 7551 Westminster Hwy. It’s open from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Harold’s Kitchen and Bar

When: Open 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

Where: Sheraton Vancouver Airport Hotel, 7551 Westminster Hwy

