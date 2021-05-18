Popeyes Reveals Opening Date For New Kingsway Location

Fried Chicken lovers rejoice, Popeyes has finally announced the opening date of their 8th location in Metro Vancouver.

Unlike another fried chicken restaurant that has been teasing us with their opening, Popeyes is finalizing plans to open their latest location at the end of May.

The latest restaurant will be located on the border of Burnaby and New Westminster, at 7855 Kingsway. They currently have 8 other locations across Metro Vancouver.

RELATED: One of Vancouver’s Most Popular Bakeries Is Opening Doors in Burnaby

Opening Date

A Popeyes’ spokesperson informed 604 Now that they are in the final stages of construction at the moment, and are hoping to open on May 24th, depending on permit approvals.

The Burnaby location will be part of a new plaza in the Edmonds district. Other food joints joining Popeyes Burnaby will be A&W and Pizza Pizza.

The popular joint is best known for its crispy fried chicken and selection of savoury sides (including a cajun poutine, mashed potatoes, corn on the cob, mac-and-cheese and onion rings).

They even have some seafood offerings on their menu, including popcorn shrimp, butterfly shrimp and cajun fish.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Popeyes Canada (@popeyesca)

Of course it’s also home to the popular chicken sandwich, which has chicken breast marinated in Louisiana seasonings and breaded in a buttermilk coating.

You Might Also Like:

New Popeyes Chicken Location

When: Week of May 24th, 2021

Where: 7855 Kingsway, Burnaby

For more must-try eats in Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.