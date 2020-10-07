5 Reasons Why Whistler’s Pangea Pod Hotel Is Perfect For Adventurers

Enjoy a staycation in Whistler this fall for a local adventure that’s easy on the budget.

The Pangea Pod Hotel is a boutique capsule-style accommodation that is the ultimate getaway for those seeking a thrill (and some chill time).

Its central location makes it the ideal spot to engage in a variety of activities no matter what your interests are.

Location, location, location

Discover this unique stay right in the heart of the bustling village. There’s something for everyone in Whistler and you really get a taste of that here as there’s an abundance of activities right outside your door (or should we say pod).

Guests can wander outside to explore a variety of shops and eateries or head straight for the mountains, to go hiking or biking. Or book a tour to get a local’s perspective on the best things to do in the area. Explore the backcountry by ATV, an off-road buggy, e-bikes or a 4X4 Jeep courtesy of Canadian Wilderness Adventures.

For a more relaxing activity—escape to the Scandinave Spa to soak in a variety of hot baths and cold plunges. They also have hammocks, outdoor fire places, steam rooms and saunas to take advantage of.

It’s a more cost-effective option

This is one of the best spots in the area to get the most bang for your buck, especially given its prime location. Most adventurers will be spending the majority of the time outside their hotel room—so it doesn’t make sense to pay more when you’re not making the most use of the space.

That’s where Pangea comes in. The accommodation is made up of 88 pods across eight suites, which still allows for a level of privacy among guests. Multiple shared bathroom facilities and standalone vanities are also available in each suite.

They’re a fraction of the cost of a typical hotel in the village, with a pod for one costing between $36-$53 and a pod for two costing $47-$98 per night (depending on the style). Check their website for promos for weekdays and longer stays.

The perfect amount of amenities for a comfortable stay

Despite its small living quarters—the thoughtful design ensures a comfortable stay with enough room to relax after a day of exploring.

It offers guests with a cozy pod that can sleep up to two people with a double mattress. Choose between a top or bottom bunk, which includes: a privacy curtain, mirror, fan, hangers, USB charging points, artwork, soft LED lighting, shelving unit, lockable cabinet and secure luggage storage.

Of course there have been a variety of COVID-19 safety measures put in place, including temperature checks upon arrival and extra cleaning and sanitation efforts. Anyone with a fever will be denied entry. Floor markers and one-way traffic paths have also been installed to ensure guests keep the appropriate distancing between them at all times.

Food options available on-site before heading out for the day

When you’re in a rush to get out and enjoy your surroundings, it helps to have food options available mere steps away.

Pangea has a restaurant on-site in their Living Room with a variety of flatbreads (vegan, margherita, buffalo chicken, pepperoni, BBQ meat feast), hummus platter, nachos and fully loaded wedges.

They also serve brunch, with eggs benny, a breakfast sandwich and avocado toast on the menu. Get your caffeine fix at their gourmet coffee bar with everything from drip coffee to a macchiato, latte and cappuccino.

Unwind with a cocktail après adventure

There’s no better way to end an exhilarating day than with a nightcap. They have an expansive cocktail list, including a chocolate martini, twisted daiquiri, Canadian whiskey sour and the Pangea fizz.

Buckets of beer, jugs of sangria and glasses (or bottles) of wine are also available. If a shot is more your style there’s over a dozen to choose from. They include: the Burt Reynolds (spiced rum, butterscotch liqueur) and Sake Bomb (sake, Red Truck lager).

Guests can enjoy their drinks while taking in the views of the village below while on Pangea’s rooftop patio.

Find the Pangea Pod Hotel at 4333 Sunrise Alley.

For more places to see and things to do in the province, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.