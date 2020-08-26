This Granville Island Cafe Has Reopened With Sweet and Savoury Pastries

Treat yourself to a decadent selection of pastries, courtesy of Blue Hat Bakery Cafe on Granville Island.

The hidden gem by the Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts has finally reopened with an all-new open concept interior and seasonal menu of sweet and savoury offerings.

Dig into French viennoiserie, artisanal breads, vegan baked goods, chocolates and confections.

We recommend the Lemon Tart (sweet pastry with almond cream, crispy meringue, lemon curd and hazelnut), Broadway (chocolate mousse, vanilla creme brulee, chocolate streusel and chocolate brownie) and the Paris-Brest (choux pastry and hazelnut whipping ganache).

There’s also a number of delicious breakfast items, including avocado eggs and bacon on brioche and fritatines, savoury grilled sandwiches, hearty daily soups and more.

“If you haven’t been to Granville Island in a while, now is the perfect time to rediscover Blue Hat Bakery-Café,” said co-owner Sylvia Potvin.

“As we move into the summer season, we look forward to welcoming new and returning guests again. We’re so excited to show off our beautiful new space and delicious menu of high-quality desserts and baked goods, and nourishing meals prepared by our talented and passionate team of professional chefs and alumni.”

There’s also a licensed patio with additional seating for visitors to enjoy their eats while taking in the beautiful views Granville Island has to offer.

Blue Hat Bakery Cafe

When: Open Wednesday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where: Located at the entrance of Granville Island, limited parking is available at 1515 West 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

