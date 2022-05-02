The wait is finally over. After two years of construction, the urban park at Smithe and Richards is officially open to the public.

While it only occupies 34,848 square feet of former parking lot space, it’s equipped with a:

Playground

New cafe (Kafka’s cafe)

Plaza with a seating area

Elevated walkway that zigzags across the whole park

Trampoline

Hammocks

Other parks in the area like David Lam and Emery Barnes emphasize green space and are highly frequented by residents of the area as well as tourists.

NEW: A VERY different 3-dimensional urban park for downtown Vancouver has just opened at Smithe-Richards. If the diverse crowds are any indication on its 1st weekend, people seem to like it! Playground, plaza with water feature, elevated walkways, cafe, washrooms, art-frames etc. pic.twitter.com/gye0LScfBP — Brent Toderian (@BrentToderian) May 1, 2022

What sets the new park apart is its functionality. While the other Yaletown park’s sprawling grass invites people to spread out and relax, the new park’s design capitalizes on space by offering multiple amenities.

The Smithe and Richards urban park designed by the same firm responsible for Vancouver House.

