In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, McDonald’s has announced the closure of its takeout service and dining rooms in restaurants across Canada.

Beginning March 22, customers will no longer be able to walk into a McDonald’s restaurant for take-out. Drive-thru service will still remain available however. If you don’t own a vehicle, delivery service is another option.

RELATED:

In a public message, McDonald’s Canada stated that a select few restaurants may continue to offer take-out service in locations near hospitals and health care facilities.

The latest move comes less than a week after McDonald’s and countless other restaurants announced the closure of seating areas.