To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Pokémon, McDonald’s is giving away Pokémon cards with Happy Meals all across Canada.

Pokémon Happy Meals has launched in the U.S. back in February, but like all good things, after a bit of a wait Canada is getting their chance as well.

If you want to catch ’em all, you may need to head into your local McDonalds in person to see when they will have this in stock.

In each Pokémon Happy Meal you’ll receive a never-before offered McDonald’s booster pack of Pokémon TCG (Trading Card Game) cards.

The full set features 25 cards. There are also 25 special holographic versions of the cards, so in total there’s 50 different cards.

Each Happy Meal comes with one pack, and each pack includes 4 Pokémon TCG cards.

The Happy Meal boxes are designed to look like Pikachu and you will also receive additional stickers, card frames or a card case which are packed at random.

Judging by the madness these happy meals caused south of the border, the exclusive Pokemon happy meals are expected to be very popular across Canada. There have already been multiple reports of McDonald’s running “out of stock” and leaving fans to settle for alternate options.

Will you be trying to collect the cards?

