Local Yoga Studio Gets Backlash For Suggesting Hot Yoga Helps Fight COVID-19

A Delta yoga studio is receiving backlash, after suggesting hot yoga can help fight COVID-19.

A Bikram Yoga Studio in Delta sent an email about the virus, saying “this supposed virus cannot survive in the heat.”

“Bikram Hot Yoga is the best way to keep your immune system healthy and/or best way to build and improve your immune system to fight flu’s, colds, bacteria and viruses,” it continued.

RELATED: 500,000 Canadians Applied for Employment Insurance This Week

But B.C. health officials have repeated the message that no, hot yoga will not help fight COVID-19.

“That is a perfect environment to spread this virus, if somebody is shedding this virus,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. “[The email is] probably a misinterpretation of the fact that respiratory viruses like influenza, like some of the other coronaviruses that we’ve seen, tend to fade away when it gets warmer and we have increased amounts of ultraviolet light during the spring.”

MLA @KahlonRav just shared this post. Huge backlash in Delta about it. Dr. Henry made it clear, hot yoga cannot prevent COVID-19 it actually helps the spread. #bcpoli #covid19 pic.twitter.com/4cANXJP8Vr — Richard Zussman (@richardzussman) March 19, 2020

While many businesses have closed during the pandemic, the Delta yoga studio is reducing its classes.

B.C. has so far seen 271 cases of the virus, with 40 new confirmed cases announced Thursday.

There is no cure or vaccine yet for the virus, but health officials are highly recommending staying home as much as you can. It’s still important to wash your hands regularly, avoid touching your face and to practice social distancing.

For more stories on the pandemic, check out our News section.