Latex From Discarded Gloves May End Up In Local Rivers And Streams

As people continue to litter things likes gloves and masks, we may start to see latex end up in local rivers and streams.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are wearing disposable gloves and masks. But the problem lies in the fact that they’re carelessly throwing them away.

“A car will run over the gloves perhaps a dozen times and it will break into little pieces,” said Coquitlam mayor Richard Stewart to News 1130.

Earlier this year, Stewart threatened to fine people up to $10,000 for throwing used masks and gloves on the ground.

I'm stir-crazy so I went out & picked up litter for an hour or so this afternoon. 100% of the time I pick up litter, I find a glove & today was no different. This time however, I also picked up a discarded face mask. 😷 #Coquitlam #signofthetimes #COVID2019 #facemask pic.twitter.com/aKLBlYEXJp — Teri Towner, City Councillor #LetsPlanktheCurve (@TeriTownerCllr) March 18, 2020

But now that rain is coming, the discarded pieces may end up in the water.

“We haven’t had this kind of challenge in the past, where thousands of gloves are being discarded in the streets. It poses for us a lot of concern because of the likelihood these plastics end up in the ocean for a long, long time,” said Stewart.

These pieces of latex from gloves may clog storm drain systems. Or worse, it could end up choking sea animals or poisoning them.

