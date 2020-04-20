Vancouverites have been lucky to have a sunny April so far, but this week’s weather calls for a goodbye to sunshine.

While Monday marks a mainly sunny day and 17 degrees, Environment Canada predicts cloudier and rainy days ahead.

Tuesday is expected to have a chance of showers with 15 degree weather, while Wednesday calls for rain and 12 degrees.

By Thursday, things will lighten up with a mix of sun and clouds, along with 16 degree temperatures.

And by the end of this week, you can expect a return to sun and another 16 degree day.

In the meantime, check out the virtual celebration of 4/20, Monday.

