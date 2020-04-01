Coquitlam May Fine People $10K For Not Throwing Masks & Gloves Into Trash

As people throw used gloves and masks on the ground, Coquitlam may take a stand against the litterbugs.

Mayor Richard Stewart said on Facebook that the city might start fining people $10,000 for not properly disposing of these items.

“I’m fully prepared to talk to staff about seeing if we can levy a really hefty fine for this kind of horrible behaviour, we need to discourage it, we need people to understand how serious this is.”

People took to social media as well to shame those who are throwing the medical items on the ground.

I'm stir-crazy so I went out & picked up litter for an hour or so this afternoon. 100% of the time I pick up litter, I find a glove & today was no different. This time however, I also picked up a discarded face mask. 😷 #Coquitlam #signofthetimes #COVID2019 #facemask pic.twitter.com/aKLBlYEXJp — Teri Towner, City Councillor #LetsFlattentheCurve (@TeriTownerCllr) March 18, 2020

Richard called their actions “careless” and “selfish,” as they may be spreading the disease through littering.

“If you think the gloves have COVID-19 on them. Why would you leave them here? And if you don’t, then there’s no reason not to put them in the garbage bag in your car.”

Amid the pandemic, people in Vancouver may also face fines for not social distancing.

