New BC Restrictions Shutting Down Bars, Gyms and Indoor Gatherings of Any Size

B.C. health officials revealed the latest round of provincial restrictions Tuesday afternoon, which involves several cancellations and shutdowns across British Columbia.

As stated by Bonnie Henry, bars and nightclubs will be forced to close, and all surgeries will be postponed or cancelled as Omicron cases surge across B.C.

The new measures come into effect Wednesday and here’s quick summary of what’s changing:

No indoor organized gatherings of any size will not be permitted, this includes weddings, receptions and parties

Seated events in including concerts, sports games, and movie theatres will need to reduce capacity to 50 per cent

Maximum of six people per table at a restaurant, pub or cafe

Bars and nightclubs closed

Gyms, fitness centres and dance studios must be shut down.

The rules will be in place until January 18, unless renewed by Bonnie Henry. The previous set of rules will be in place through January 30, 2022.

As of this moment, no rules restrict interprovincial travel ahead of Christmas.

It’s important to note that while indoor gatherings will not be permitted, British Columbia residents can still invite one another other to their households as long as there is no more than 10 adult guests, and provided all of them are vaccinated.

COVID-19 cases in B.C. grew by 2,550 over the weekend, bringing the province total to 5,435 active cases.

More to come.

