Video Of Kelowna RCMP Punching A Suspect Has Gone Viral

A video of Kelowna RCMP punching a suspect at least 10 times has surfaced and it’s causing outrage across Canada.

In the wake of protests against police violence, the video shows two officers holding a suspect, while a third continually punches him in the head.

“It was a very tough thing to see,” Tyson Gillies, who filmed the video, told CBC News. “I feel like three trained, grown men should be able to apprehend a suspect … without using such force, like they did.”

The police were responding to a report of an intoxicated man inside his vehicle, said Supt. Brent Mundle.

He said the victim was un-cooperative and clenched his fists, while struggling with the officers. That’s when police called for backup and the third officer arrived.

“Obviously, in the short duration of the video, the action is concerning,” Mundle said.

After Gillies posted the video, Saturday, it drew criticism about police misconduct. Now, Kelowna RCMP are conducting an internal investigation.

A similar video also came to light this week, after an Nunavut RCMP officer used the police pickup truck door to run down an intoxicated man.

RCMP removed the officer from the community and put him on administrative leave.

